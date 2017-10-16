Mind the gap? It's worth considering dental implants

WE all hope our teeth will last us a lifetime, but sometimes they don’t.

Any good dentist will always look to save your own teeth if feasible.

However, if this is not a realistic proposition long-term, what can you do to fill the gap?

The loss of teeth can lead to a loss in chewing function and can be considerably unsightly.

Your smile has a great impact on how others perceive you, both consciously and unconsciously.

Modern dentistry allows a wealth of options in replacing missing teeth. The options vary greatly in complexity and therefore cost.

Dental implants should always be considered as an option to replace a failing or missing tooth.

Replacement of lost teeth with dental implants has been used for treating missing teeth for more than 50 years and is recognised as an effective treatment choice.

Treatment is considered more predictable than bridgework or removable dentures.

Previously, implants were financially out of the reach for most people. However, many of our patients are surprised at how cost-effective implants can be. Even more so if they can spread the cost over a period of time. The second fear most people have about implants is that the procedure will be long and painful, but in fact an implant can be placed in under an hour and most patients report very few if any after-effects.

Teeth replaced by dental implants are fixed just like natural teeth, freeing you from the pain caused due to the slight natural movement of dentures or tooth preparation procedures for bridgework, allowing you to eat whatever you like while enjoying the texture and crunchiness of foods to the full.

For more information on implants, visit www.woodlanedentistry.co.uk

Vik Chugani BDS MFDS RCSEdin MSc