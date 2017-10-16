Monday, 16 October 2017

'Whiplash' injuries can happen in a number of ways

MOST people associate the word “whiplash” with a neck injury sustained after a rear-end road accident. But there are other ways that whiplash injuries can occur including:

⚫ An assault such as being punched or shaken

⚫ Rollercoaster rides

⚫ Contact sports such as football or boxing

⚫ Falls

Symptoms and related pain can show up immediately or up to 72 hours after the impact that caused the injury. The pain and discomfort can last for months, even years.

Following a whiplash injury, the goal of chiropractic care is to return the affected neck joints to their normal position to relieve stress on nerves and strain on affected muscles.

For the best results we advise making a chiropractic appointment for an examination as soon as possible after the injury.

As well as chiropractic care, Henley Chiropractic Centre is delighted to welcome two new therapists to join the health care team.

Helen Attwooll is a fully qualified acupuncturist with a postgraduate diploma in children’s acupuncture. She is also qualified in yoga and often uses this when helping someone rehabilitate after injury.

Lauren Sonn is a qualified massage therapist with a diploma in holistic massage with anatomy, physiology and pathology.

Call us for an appointment on (01491) 578833 or visit www.henleychiropractic.co.uk

