Battery-assist bike's a big help with hills

MISSING your sense of adventure? Need a feelgood Friday more than once a week? Then AW Cycles of Caversham may have the answer you are looking for, writes Jane Bowen.

Having recently retired, I found that I was missing my cycling but needed a purpose to go out and ride.

Have you ever noticed those numbered cycle route signs and wondered where they went?

I have, so I decided to find out. They are produced by Sustrans and the National Cycle Network.

They supply maps for the whole of the UK, and so I bought the Thames Valley Cycle Map.

I had a Giant hybrid bike until three years ago, when I got my first battery-assist bike. I now ride a Focus Aventura. At the touch of a button you can choose turbo, sport, tour or eco assist, along with eight gears, so that I can get up almost any hill.

Most of the time I ride on tour mode and the battery seems to last forever.

Last Saturday my route took me along country lanes, from Kidmore End to Gallowstree Common and then on to Stoke Row passing the Maharajah’s Well and on to the Black Horse pub outside Checkendon.

The ride was great, with birds in the fields and hedgerows and very little traffic and the trees were just beginning to turn colour.

If this is something you feel like exploring, then please give AW Cycles a call on 0118 946 3050.

Or pop into the shop at 110 Henley Road, Caversham, for a coffee and a chat about bikes.