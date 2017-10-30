Monday, 30 October 2017

Cycling is great for the mind, body and soul

AS Autumn continues and winter approaches, many cyclists leave their bikes in the shed.

There is no need for this, Scandinavian winters are even darker and colder than ours, but Nordic people are among the world’s happiest, according to this year’s World Happiness Report.

So what can we learn from our Nordic neighbours? Scandinavians believe it’s good to be outside in the fresh air.

The Danes in particular are keen cyclists. It’s an excellent cardio workout that will help develop core and lower body strength and studies show it’s good for your mental health too.

With the professional service that AW Cycles offer, you can have the right winter clothing to carry on cycling all year.

Fabric technology has advanced so much, that specifically designed cycle clothing will keep you dry and warm for your ride, whether it’s commuting or recreational riding. You need to be safe and seen, with illuminating lights to keep your eyes on the road and everyone’s eyes on you.

Even if you are convinced that cycling in the cold and wet is not your thing, you can stay at home and continue training, a roller or turbo trainer is the perfect way to stay fit and watch the television in the comfort of your own home.

However, if you are going to leave your bike in the shed, make sure you leave it well oiled and greased to protect it against rust and seizure or it could turn into a zombie.

AW Cycles is a family-run specialist bike shop that has been keeping people mobile for more than two decades and continues to serve the community of Caversham and surrounding areas. With friendly staff who specialise in a variety of cycling disciplines they can always find the right thing for you — be it a brand new bike or just a bolt to stop that mudguard rattling!

