Change your life by removing unwanted fat to get back the body you want

'After my injury I could hardly walk... but now I'm skydiving!'
JOSH GIBSON, a 24-year-old physicist who now lives in London, is quite rightly grinning from
Monday, 30 October 2017
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on back
• Lumpy legs
• Male breast reduction
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.
It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay. This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.
There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.
For more information and a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit us online at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
