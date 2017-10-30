Monday, 30 October 2017

Eye healthcare plans to suit your lifestyle

AT Frost Borneo we offer contemporary, stylish eyewear in a friendly, forward-thinking, independent opticians. We have the latest exciting technology to deliver outstanding eyecare in Henley.

We want your experience to be exceptional. One of our team of optometrists will conduct a highly detailed examination of your eyes, including the appropriate use of the latest techniques and technology, explaining what’s happening at every stage.

After considering the findings, your optometrist will then create, and carefully explain, a tailored eye health plan that details exactly how you can best look after your eyes and recommend an appropriate prescription. You will be handed over to a fully qualified dispensing optician, who with their expert lens and frame styling knowledge will create the best pair of spectacles for your lifestyle, leaving you delighted with your look and vision.

We have a wide range of frames to suit every budget and taste including the affordable and fabulous Henley Collection, starting from £125 complete with antireflection coated lenses.

Alternatively choose from the luxurious Frost Borneo Collection including featured designers, Tiffany, Swarovski and Mont Blanc which all come with a free pair of single vision lenses when you join our free loyalty scheme MyChoice.

To book an appointment contact (01491) 574091 or appointments@frostborneo
.com

