Prevention's better than cure for top team of dentists

AT Wood Lane Dentistry the staff are proud of their high quality cosmetic dentistry and implants, however the part of their practice they are most proud of is their preventative programme.

Minimal intervention dentistry is all about keeping your teeth and gums healthy for life. It’s the modern and preventative approach to dental care.

It’s effective because it helps you and your dental team work together, to reduce the damaging impact of daily life on your teeth and gums.

It combines the very best oral health advice with the most up-to-date dental knowledge, skills and products to help you maintain healthy teeth and gums for life.

Vikram Chugani, principal dentist, says: “This is the philosophy at the heart of the concept of MI dentistry and ours here at Wood Lane Dentistry. Not only do we want our patients to enjoy better oral and general health, but to understand how to maintain it throughout their lives — not to mention a better looking smile!”

Is it suitable for everyone — including children?

Absolutely! MI dentistry is about stopping problems before they start, at any age. Staff will talk you through your check-ups and hygienist visits — telling you what they are doing and why. They can then recommend the best future care for your teeth and gums. They may ask questions about your overall health, diet or lifestyle and discuss how these can impact on your oral health and offer the appropriate advice.

