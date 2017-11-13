Chiropractic can offer gentle benefits for a new baby

CRAMPED and confined for nine months, a baby goes through a lot to enter the world. Even an uneventful birth process can be hard on a baby’s neck and spine.

A highly gentle and simple adjustment on a newborn could be incredibly beneficial.

Only slight pressure (just as you would use to test a tomato for ripeness) is applied to adjust an infant.

What this does is help to reduce any nerve interference resulting from the birth process to help baby experience better health.

Marvellous massage

Do not associate a massage only with a tranquil trip to the spa. The health benefits are many — including increased circulation, decreased stress, enhanced sleep, and a greater range of motion.

Massage works as an ideal complement to chiropractic care. It can relax tight muscles before an adjustment and afterwards can help the alignment to hold better.

