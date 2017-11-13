Chiropractic can offer gentle benefits for a new baby

HOW many of you get to the end of the summer and want to hibernate? Comfort eat, light your log ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
CRAMPED and confined for nine months, a baby goes through a lot to enter the world. Even an uneventful birth process can be hard on a baby’s neck and spine.
A highly gentle and simple adjustment on a newborn could be incredibly beneficial.
Only slight pressure (just as you would use to test a tomato for ripeness) is applied to adjust an infant.
What this does is help to reduce any nerve interference resulting from the birth process to help baby experience better health.
Marvellous massage
Do not associate a massage only with a tranquil trip to the spa. The health benefits are many — including increased circulation, decreased stress, enhanced sleep, and a greater range of motion.
Massage works as an ideal complement to chiropractic care. It can relax tight muscles before an adjustment and afterwards can help the alignment to hold better.
Lauren Sonn offers all types of massage at Henley Chiropractic Centre and, together with chiropractors Jorgen Rasmussen and Ed Marshall, is available on (01491) 578833.
Call for an appointment to find out more about the benefits they can offer.
For more information, visit www.henleychiropractic.co.uk
