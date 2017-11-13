HOW many of you get to the end of the summer and want to hibernate? Comfort eat, light your log fire and cuddle up on the sofa watching Strictly with some naughty treats in your hand, all the while convincing yourself that it’s only one treat?

It is okay, we have all done it.

Part of my work as a nutrition and weight management consultant means I promote energy balancing, and while I agree that a little bit of everything is okay, it is ONLY okay if you are doing all the other things which we need to do to live a full and healthy life. By this I mean exercise.

Exercise is key to good energy balance and should be taken daily and mixed up — ie, cardio strength/ resistance training, core workouts, stretching, meditation, swimming, cycling, pilates, yoga, dance classes, plus much more.

There are so many other things you can do such as gardening, winter walking, or cleaning the house. So long as you are moving you will gain benefits.

Movement is essential to a focused physical and mental condition. In Henley there are many gyms, classes, personal trainers and of course not to mention great river/woodland walks for you to enjoy.

I follow the American College of Sports Medicine guidelines of 150 minutes a week. As a guide, this is how much you should be doing each week:

⚫ Cardio-respiratory exercise. Adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Exercise recommendations can be met through 30 to 60 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (five days per week) or 20 to 60 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise (three days per week).

⚫ Resistance exercise. Adults should train each major muscle group two or three days each week using a variety of exercises and equipment. Very light or light intensity is best for older persons or previously sedentary adults starting exercise.

• Flexibility exercise. Adults should do flexibility exercises at least two or three days each week to improve range of motion. Each stretch should be held for 10 to 30 seconds to the point of tightness or slight discomfort.

If you can’t get to a gym then why not dig up your garden or go for long leisurely walks, paint your house, clean, iron. Anything! Just get yourself moving. It will make you feel better. Physical exercise improves our mental wellbeing. So on those days you don’t want to, make yourself! I promise you will feel so much better.

For more information on what you should or shouldn’t be eating, speak to a physical trainer, drop in to a gym, sign up to some nutrition courses. Get yourself focused this winter and start spring 2018 in a better physical and mental state.

Have a great month.

Emma-Jane Taylor

www.emmajanetaylor.co.uk