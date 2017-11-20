Designer with everything from deerstalkers to bling
Monday, 20 November 2017
LOOKING for a Christmas gift with a difference?
Liz Felix Millinery & Accessories at 23 Reading Road — opposite Regatta Wines to most of us! — has an eclectic and beautiful range of hats, bags, umbrellas and jewellery.
The shop caters for the whole family from tots, teens to parents and grandparents.
It’s the only shop I know where you can buy a traditional deerstalker hat and a pair of blingy earrings in one transaction.
Liz Felix stocks both traditional and trendy hats with accessories to match. From sensible to simply gorgeous.
Liz is hoping to get support from shoppers to shop locally and help do their best in keeping independent businesses alive and thriving.
People complain that “There are too few independent shops left in our town” but they go shopping in chain stores.
If you want us here in your high street, then we need your support.
Present the advert on the right at the till for 10 per cent off any purchase. The offer is valid until Friday, November 24, 2017, and is not valid with any other promotion.
For more information, visit Liz Felix Millinery & Accessories online at www.lizfelixhats.com
