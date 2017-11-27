WITH the Christmas season fast approaching, are you finally ready to see results from your workout? Have more energy? Lose the extra weight? Want to get fitter? Then look no further than Henley Free Bootcamp’s “24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge”!

The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge is a free four-week challenge and is open to all! (Registration is £12, after which all classes are free for those taking part in the challenge.)

We believe living a healthy active lifestyle should be accessible to all. The classes are designed for all ages, sizes and conditions in a fun, community-driven environment.

The challenge includes:

• Two fitness assessments

• Two body analysis tests (worth £249!)

• 10 fitness sessions offering a great variety ranging from circuits to pairs training

• Nutritional information evenings — every Wednesday

• One-to-one support with you own personal coach

• An awards night to celebrate our campers’ results!

Get in the best shape of your life, for life!

The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7pm to 8pm at Badgemore School, Hop Gardens, Henley, RG9 2HL.

For more information and to see our upcoming events, please visit our “Henley Free Bootcamp” Facebook page or book your space now via www.bookwhen.com/

henleybootcamp

We have bootcamps all over the country and now it’s Henley’s turn. Invite your friends and family — together we are shaping up Henley.