Precision surgeon aims for all the gain with none of the pain
PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz MB BCh MSc (Oxon) FRCS (T&O) MRCS (Eng) MRCS (Ed) is a consultant trauma and ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
27/11/2017
WITH the Christmas season fast approaching, are you finally ready to see results from your workout? Have more energy? Lose the extra weight? Want to get fitter? Then look no further than Henley Free Bootcamp’s “24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge”!
The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge is a free four-week challenge and is open to all! (Registration is £12, after which all classes are free for those taking part in the challenge.)
We believe living a healthy active lifestyle should be accessible to all. The classes are designed for all ages, sizes and conditions in a fun, community-driven environment.
The challenge includes:
• Two fitness assessments
• Two body analysis tests (worth £249!)
• 10 fitness sessions offering a great variety ranging from circuits to pairs training
• Nutritional information evenings — every Wednesday
• One-to-one support with you own personal coach
• An awards night to celebrate our campers’ results!
Get in the best shape of your life, for life!
The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7pm to 8pm at Badgemore School, Hop Gardens, Henley, RG9 2HL.
For more information and to see our upcoming events, please visit our “Henley Free Bootcamp” Facebook page or book your space now via www.bookwhen.com/
henleybootcamp
We have bootcamps all over the country and now it’s Henley’s turn. Invite your friends and family — together we are shaping up Henley.
Precision surgeon aims for all the gain with none of the pain
PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz MB BCh MSc (Oxon) FRCS (T&O) MRCS (Eng) MRCS (Ed) is a consultant trauma and ... [more]
Get in the best shape of your life, for life!
WITH the Christmas season fast approaching, are you finally ready to see results from your workout? ... [more]
Let us help you get the body you want
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic. Imagine what life ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator £40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent St Piran’s School is a ...
Office Administrator / Executive Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive ...
Location Henley on Thames
Teaching Assistant 31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience) We are seeking an ...