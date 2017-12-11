Monday, 11 December 2017

Hypnotherapist can make the difference

SUNRISE Hypnotherapy is a flourishing business based in Caversham, Reading.

Fiona Grant qualified as a professional hypnotherapist after completing a year of training at the Royal Berkshire College of Clinical Hypnosis.

The course also included training in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) and EFT (emotional freedom therapy). Fiona is also a trained life coach.

Fiona specialises in helping clients to overcome anxiety, including anxiety relating to pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood.

Her success rate is exemplary and the long-term positive effects of becoming anxiety-free are appreciated by her past clients.

Fiona has also achieved great success with helping people with long-term weight control.

By using a variety of techniques including visualisation, regression and suggestion work, as well as teaching the art of self-hypnosis, clients are able to take control of their eating habits and enjoy the benefits of healthy eating without the need for diets.

Often this involves uncovering the initial event from early childhood which triggered this behaviour pattern. Fiona also helps people to stop smoking in one session and to overcome fears and phobias — from fear of flying to speaking in public.

She can also help with stress management, goal achievement and pain relief.

As a member of the Association for Professional Hypnosis and Psychotherapy, Fiona can call upon a network of expert support and has full professional insurance. All cases are strictly confidential.

For more information, call Fiona on 07810 716050 or visit her website at www.
sunrisehypnotherapy.co.uk

Feeling Good

