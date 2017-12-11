Designer with everything from deerstalkers to bling

LOOKING for a Christmas gift with a difference?

Liz Felix Millinery & Accessories at 23 Reading Road — opposite Regatta Wines to most of us! — has an eclectic and beautiful range of hats, bags, umbrellas and jewellery.

The shop caters for the whole family — from tots, teens to parents and grandparents. It’s the only shop I know where you can buy a traditional deerstalker hat and a pair of blingy earrings in one transaction.

Liz Felix stocks both traditional and trendy hats with accessories to match. From sensible to simply gorgeous. Oh, and did we mention pompom hats?

Currently all the rage — one pom or two — or mix and match with swappable poppoms for both adults and little ones. Likewise, there are (among others) umbrellas with Flamingo print for all ages. And some local designer clothing, gloves and scarves.

Liz is hoping to get support from shoppers to shop locally and is open on Henley’s Festive Christmas Shopping event on Sunday (December 8), when she hopes local residents will pop in.

They will also be running a competition for best Christmas hat. Everyone gets a goodie bag for entering with a prize for the winner.

For more information, visit Liz Felix Millinery & Accessories online at www.lizfelixhats.com