WANT to make a healthy start to the New Year but are put off by the thought of the effort involved? Tai chi could be just for you!

Practised in the most pleasurable and effortless way possible, tai chi exercise avoids undue stress and strain.

Old age is often associated with physical and mental deterioration. Physical and stress-related disorders may be compounded by the unconscious misalignment of posture and incorrect use of the body.

Tai chi can help us to rediscover what correctly aligned natural posture feels like and how we can maintain it.

It also promotes relaxation in activity and the application of this principle in everyday life.

Current research has shown that tai chi exercise improves balance, reduces falls and increases leg strength.

It has been shown to lower stress hormones, enhance respiratory and immune function and promote emotional wellbeing.

In partnership with Oxfordshire County Council’s Skills and Learning Agency, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the

over-50s from January 4 on Thursday mornings from 11.15am to 12.45pm at the YMCA hall in Lawson Road, Henley.

For more information visit www.threetreasurestaiji.co.uk or call tutor Alan Baker on 01491 200471. Alternatively, email taichialan@gmail.com