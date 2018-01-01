Monday, 01 January 2018

The New Year's on its way — so get ready to rumba!

FORGET Strictly Come Dancing, it’s in Henley where real people give it a go!

Come and learn ballroom and Latin American dancing at the magnificent town hall with the Miles School of Dancing.

We have a new 12-week “Absolute Beginners” course starting on Thursday, January 11, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and running until Thursday, March 29.

Each class costs £10 per person, or there is a 20 per cent saving if you book the full 12-week course up front (£96 in total).

You will be introduced to dances such as the classical and beautiful waltz, a super simple social rhythm, a cheeky cha cha cha, the romantic rumba and the tantalising tango.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise, a way to meet new friends or perhaps spend more time with your partner.

It is an excellent way to forget the stress of the daily commute as you immerse yourself in the next step — and the beautiful music!

Paul and Helen Barker, the “Strictly Beginners” winners for 2017, said: “The classes are fun and friendly and we’ve learnt such a lot in just a year. The teachers are really enthusiastic and patient and there is always plenty of help.

“As well as the classes, there are social nights throughout the year where we can put our training into practice, which is both rewarding and entertaining!”

Numbers are limited, so please contact Richard Miles on 07888 840942 for more information and to reserve your space.

