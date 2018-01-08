Slimming World helped me lose 10 stone

A HENLEY slimmer picked up her 10 stone award in time for Christmas.

Natalie Bushell joined Kerry James’s Henley Slimming World group in June 2015 and lost an incredible six stone in the first year.

After feeling the amazing life-changing health benefits of losing weight herself she decided to become a consultant for Slimming World in May.

Natalie said recently that she was made to feel so welcome and supported by Kerry from the start, that she wanted to do the same.

Obesity is an ongoing problem and Natalie feels proud that she is now helping others change to a healthier lifestyle and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Natalie achieved her fantastic results by learning to cook family favourite meals like curries, spaghetti bolognese and lasagne by adapting cooking methods and ingredients to a healthier way.

By sticking to Slimming World’s easy to follow plan Natalie is able to have a much more active life and regularly enjoys walking, cycling and bowling.

Kerry said: “I’m so proud of the way Natalie has turned her life around and by losing 10 stone she has gained so much.”

For information on either group call Kerry on 07789313737 or Natalie on 075468 44871.