Mindfulness courses are about living life to the full

FOLLOWING on from the success of the Mindfulness Based Living Courses (MBLC) Mary Niker led in Henley in 2016 and 2017 she has new courses coming up in 2018.

Mary Niker is a health and wellbeing expert with a strong mindfulness practice. She has also been practising the Iyengar Yoga method and been a massage therapist for over 20 years and now specialises in oncology massage.

There are two Mindfulness Based Living Courses coming up. One five-week course at PureStretch on Tuesdays and one two-day intensive course at St Katherine’s Parmoor on Saturdays.

The five-week course runs from January 16 to February 13. Sessions take place from noon to 3pm. PureStretch is at 45 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AA. Manual and weekly soundbite practices are included and the cost of the course is £195.

The two-day intensive course takes place on March 24 and April 21 from 8.30am to 5.30pm each day at St Katherine’s Parmoor, Henley, RG9 6NN. A vegetarian lunch will be served on both days. Manual and weekly soundbite practices are included and the price of the course is £249.

For more information and to book, call Mary Niker on 07786 194391 or email maryniker@gmail.com

You can also visit Mary Niker online at www.themindfulnessgroup.co.uk

About the course

The Mindfulness Based Living Course (MBLC) has been developed based on the work of international mindfulness teacher Rob Nairn. The course is similar to other mindfulness based courses, such as MBCT or MBSR, but it also includes methods for nurturing self-compassion and passion for others. The aims of MBLC are to help individuals develop an in-depth personal experience of mindfulness and develop a sustained personal practice with a view to applying this into their everyday life. MBLC meets the Good Practice Guidelines and is a recognised course by the UK Network of Mindfulness Based Teachers.