Safe and supportive positions strike the right balance

PILATES ABC Henley classes are suitable for all ages and levels of activity.

Experience a new way to relax and feel better about yourself.

Complement your New Year’s resolutions — whether it be a desire to lose weight, become fitter, or find more time for yourself.

Over time you will feel leaner, more toned and more poised.

Exercises are tailored to suit your level.

Pilates reinforces the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

It will help improve your breathing habits and help prevent injuries.

You will learn about body dissociation and breathing patterns, as well as how to help your co-ordination. We work hard and have fun. All ages are welcome, whether you are five or over 80. Classes are kept small to ensure all clients receive quality attention. Benefits also include helping back and joint pain, improved muscle tone, balance, vitality and helping lymph drainage.

There are classes for ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Pilates ABC classes take place in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. Beginners are welcome and a free group matwork taster is available.

For more information or to book, call Alyth Yealland on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Private sessions are also available.