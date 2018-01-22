Our new treatment can clean your eyelids
EVER wondered what it would be like to be able to actually clean your eyelids? Well, now it is ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
22/01/2018
EVER wondered what it would be like to be able to actually clean your eyelids?
Well, now it is possible in Henley with BlephEx™ — exclusively at Frost Borneo Opticians in Hart Street, Henley.
BlephEx™ is the first and only clinician treatment available for blepharitis — a common, recurrent eyelid condition that causes sore, red eyelids.
BlephEx™ is a revolutionary, patented handpiece used to, very precisely and carefully, remove debris from and exfoliate the eyelids.
Jason Smith (FBDO CL) who carries out BlephEx™ treatments at Frost Borneo has already seen amazing results in the reduction of blepharitis in patients receiving BlephEx™.
He says “With this treatment we finally have an extremely efficient but very simple way to treat blepharitis and the associated lid issues this can cause. It really is revolutionary.”
Frost Borneo optometrist Kirin Dhendsa (BSc Hons, MCOptom) added: “BlephEx™ is an amazing tool! It is now an important part of our dry eye protocol.
“Our patients find the procedure easy to tolerate and report significant improvement in the eyes following treatment. Plus, it makes their continuing home treatment far more effective.”
Stephen Pawlyn, who received the new treatment in November, said: “Following this treatment my eyes feel normal again and I no longer have to use dry eye drops.”
For more information on BlephEx™ call Frost Borneo on (01491) 574091 or call in to the branch in Hart Street.
Our new treatment can clean your eyelids
EVER wondered what it would be like to be able to actually clean your eyelids? Well, now it is ... [more]
Mindfulness courses are about living life to the full
FOLLOWING on from the success of the Mindfulness Based Living Courses (MBLC) Mary Niker led in ... [more]
We have great offers on laser hair removal
LASER hair removal is a life-changing treatment. It benefits people of any skin colour and can be ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Customer Liaison Coordinator Savills are seeking a Customer Liaison Coordinator for the Residential Lettings Team in ...
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran's Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk APS ...