Yoga retreats that aim to leave you feeling on top of the world

MARY NIKER is an international Iyengar Yoga teacher who teaches classes and workshops in Henley and Reading.

She has been practising the Iyengar Yoga method for almost 30 years and teaching for nearly two decades.

Mary runs yoga holidays and retreats all over the world. In 2018, she will teaching in Kerala in Southern India, Crete and also Ischia, an island in the Bay of Naples. Gemma Lyons, who took part in the 2017 retreat in Crete, said: “Honestly the best holiday I have had. The yoga with Mary was perfect, it taught me so much about my own practice that I have managed to take away and use each day. The atmosphere is relaxed and chilled and the venue in Crete is just amazing, with beautiful views — and food. I’ve already booked on for next year!”

The dates for Mary’s 2018 retreats are as follows:

• Kerala: Friday, February 16, to, Saturday March 3. More information is online at: www.kailisam.co.uk

• Crete: Tuesday, May 8, to Tuesday, May 15. Info: www.fitincrete.com/peliyoga

• Ischia: Saturday, June 9, to Saturday June 16. Info: www.freespirityoga.co.uk

If you wish to join one of these retreats or are interested in finding out more about classes and workshops, email Mary at maryniker@gmail.com or call her on 07786 194391.