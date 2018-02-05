Holidays for more discerning travellers

FOUNDED in 2001, the multi-award-winning Triangle Travel has collaborated with the Olympic Gold Collection and created holidays for the discerning traveller seeking the very best hotels.

It’s not just the hotels that are five-star though, Triangle Travel, your local independent travel agency, will ensure your entire holiday experience is seamless from start to finish.

From VIP UK airport lounge access to private transfers that will whisk you to and from your hotel, we are passionate about every aspect of your holiday. All you have to do is kick off your shoes and relax!

Whether you like a quiet boutique hotel for some me-time or a large resort with unsurpassed facilities — we have the luxury holiday for you.

Perhaps you simply dream of finding a room with breathtaking sea views? Choose from all-inclusive hotels for the luxury of convenience, fabulous spa hotels for a spot of pampering, the tranquility of

adults-only hotels or a fabulous family holiday that everyone can enjoy.

Triangle Travel sets the standard for excellence in service and value and along with the agency’s 24 hour duty office and ABTA membership we offer you complete peace of mind.

Whether it’s straightforward or spectacular, Team Triangle have got it covered. Book your Olympic Gold Collection holiday now with Triangle Travel and receive an additional £150 off per booking in our Summer ’18 sale. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, go to www.triangletravel.co.uk

Triangle Travel has branches in Pangbourne and Wallingford.

Call the Pangbourne branch on 0118 984 4166 and the Wallingford branch on (01491) 825155.