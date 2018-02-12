Fitness Watch with Emma-Jane Taylor
GOOD physical and mental fitness is an annual event with goals throughout the year. Right now I ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
12/02/2018
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids. It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure. As our patients will tell you, we are quite simply, the very best.
When it comes to your skin, why should you want to settle for less?
For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989.
Or visit our website at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Fitness Watch with Emma-Jane Taylor
GOOD physical and mental fitness is an annual event with goals throughout the year. Right now I ... [more]
Cervical spine is vital to almost everything we do
THE cervical spine — the upper seven vertebrae — is possibly the most under-appreciated and vital ... [more]
A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
Deputy Grounds Manager The Oratory Schools Association are looking to recruit to their Grounds team. This is an ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont CNC Operator (Days) CNC Operator (Nights 23:00 to 07:00) Full-time, permanent We are looking for an experienced ...
Location READING
GROUNDSMAN The Oratory Prep School are looking to recruit to their Grounds team. This is an exciting opportunity for an ...