Dedicated dentist enjoys the sense of community

WOOD Lane Dentistry has been serving the Sonning, Henley and Caversham communities since 1969. Each month we will be meeting a different member of the practice’s award-winning team. This week we interview Kiran Shankla.

What is your role at Wood Lane Dentistry? I joined initially to cover a maternity locum for one of the dentists a couple of years ago. I enjoyed my time so much and built up such a fabulous rapport with both staff and patients that I decided to stay on. I am one of five dentists at the practice. I am responsible for seeing most of the new patients to the practice, treating my existing patients and taking referrals for a special whitening technique called “Enlighten”. This is a safe and incredibly effective whitening technique pioneered by a group of British dentists and is now one of the world’s most successful techniques.

What brought you to Wood Lane Dentistry? I love the area where the practice is located — surrounded by the countryside but a very accessible short drive from Reading or Henley. There is a sense of community and all the patients are very friendly.

What sets Wood Lane apart from other places you have worked?

The ethos of the practice. Wood Lane runs on a non-profit model and makes yearly charitable donations, both local and national. We aim to provide high quality dentistry and always put our patients first. The practice has the latest technology with 3D scanning and a Cone-Beam CT machine on site. I love the mix of old-fashioned personalised one

to one care we can give and being able to utilise all this innovative technology.

What are your special areas of interest? I am currently studying a part-time master’s at the Eastman Dental Institute in London. My areas of interest are in restorative dentistry using a minimally invasive approach.

What is the best bit about your job? Having the ability to give back patients their smile and seeing nervous patients feel assured and comfortable with the treatment provided.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: BONUS QUESTIONS

What do you do outside of dentistry? I am a keen traveller and have had the opportunity to visit six out of seven continents in the world. I am also an amateur photographer and runner and am hoping to take part in the Berkshire 10K this spring.

If you were not a dentist what would you do? Travel the world with my camera.

Who are your life heroes? David Attenborough.