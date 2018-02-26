Professor targets all the gain with none of the pain

Professor Ali Ghoz (pictured) is a leading consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon with clinics in London and Reading. He spoke to AMANDA STEWART about his practice

You specialise in minimally invasive hip and knee surgery. How does this work?

By basically having the right training first of all, then the right team, the correct technology and the guaranteed support of the manufacturing company I work very closely with.

How does this make you different to other surgeons? I provide a personalised service that is tailor-made to all my patients’ needs and expectations. This then helps to ensure that there is a higher satisfaction rate with early recovery, shorter rehabilitation and excellent overall outcomes.

What symptoms should patients be experiencing before they contact you? Pain is a significant factor which can seriously affect the patients’ quality of life. This can be pain during sleep, restriction of sporting activities such as swimming or golf, etc, or through arthritis. Equally, pain may arise from injury, instability in the knee, or mechanical symptoms.

Then what happens? The patient can either contact me via their GP or via the website or my PA. I have clinics every day in Reading and run an acute knee clinic at the Spire. I also run a young adult knee clinic on a Monday afternoon at the Berkshire Independent. It is easy at these clinics to have an MRI scan and work out a treatment plan.

Do you recommend or have after-care? Yes, most definitely. I have excellent links with physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres of excellence, including the world-renowned London Orthopaedic Hospital.

You have recently featured in a few articles, not least successfully operating on and saving cleaner Jacqueline Baxter’s leg. How does that feel? A high level of satisfaction. This part can be so rewarding. To see a patient walking with no wheelchair — back walking again normally. Potentially saving a limb has to be the most motivating and satisfying reason for this sort of surgery.

• For more information or to arrange a consultation, call Professor Ghoz’s personal assistant Jenni Smith on 07858 327872. Alternatively, email him at ali@professoralighoz.co.uk