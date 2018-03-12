Mindfulness courses will leave you feeling relaxed

MARY NIKER is holding her Mindfulness Based Living Course at St Katherine’s, Parmoor, near Frieth.

Her thoughtful and calm approach will guide you through each stage of a programme that teaches the importance of mindfulness and the practice of loving kindness towards each other and ourselves.

The exercises bring a therapeutic understanding of the reasons behind our actions and reactions and provide useful techniques for releasing any negative influences.

The exercises are followed by group discussions that offers an opportunity to discover your inner thoughts, feelings, and buried emotions that can distort the wisdom of our choices and the actions we take.

Mary’s understanding of her subject encourages a positive awareness of the value of our individual uniqueness and gives effective methods for releasing stress that allows us to step back from life’s hectic pace and take a balanced and more relaxed approach to everyday living. It is an informative course on mindfulness and the benefit of loving kindness to others and understanding the self.

The course runs on Saturday, March 24 and April 21 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, lunch included. For more information, email maryniker@gmail.com or call 07786 194391.