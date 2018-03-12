Monday, 12 March 2018

Facial treatments that enhance

HENLEY Facial Aesthetics, set up by GP Dr Shellani Knight and dental surgeon, Dr Katherine Rees, will be providing non-surgical facial treatments such as wrinkle reduction injections and dermal fillers at the Bell Surgery.

Doctors Knight and Rees each have more than 20 years of experience in the medical and dental profession and are often asked for advice on reducing the signs of ageing.

“Our ethos is ‘less is more’ as we believe minimal intervention can be offered to clients to create a younger, natural look. We will design a bespoke treatment plan tailored to meet individual needs.

“With the use of the most up to date materials and techniques, we can achieve remarkable results which are subtle and enhancing.”

They can provide wrinkle reduction treatments using BTX (Botulinum Toxin) and dermal fillers to replenish and rejuvenate tired and sagging skin. BTX can also be used for the treatment of headaches, smile alignment, excessive sweating and tooth grinding.

Dr Rees will be offering additional tooth whitening and anti-snoring treatments to patients.

Booking is by appointment only. For more information, email info@
henleyfacialaesthetics.co.uk or visit www.henleyfacial
aesthetics.co.uk

Feeling Good

