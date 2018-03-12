Feet can often impact on back

A simple operation can take years off
Monday, 12 March 2018
12/03/2018
BACK pain can be a debilitating condition. When you suffer with it there is nothing you want more than to get rid of the pain.
How can your feet cause your back pain? Humans were not designed to walk on hard surfaces like concrete, tiles, wood or marble.
Instead we evolved walking on natural terrains such as grass, dirt, sand, and mud. These are softer and conform more to the shape of the foot, keeping the arch supported, and causing the muscles, ligaments and tendons of the foot and ankle to work in a supportive fashion. The three main shock absorbers of the body are the feet, knees and lower back. It makes sense that if the feet are flat (unsupported by the ground or shoes) they are not absorbing shock. When that happens the knees have to work twice as hard, but that can only go on for so long. Eventually the lower back takes the strain. It now has to make up for the extra shock causing wear to the joints.
So what can you do?
1. Wear structured and supportive shoes or trainers that can absorb shock.
2. Have your spine, pelvis and legs regularly checked and adjusted by your chiropractor.
3. Ask about orthotics for your shoes to support your arch and foot. The best are made specifically for you but a generic one may also help.
4. Have your leg length checked by your chiropractor as legs of a different length throw your pelvis out of alignment. Heel lifts in your shoes can rectify this.
Call Henley Chiropractic Centre for an appointment to check out and treat the cause of your aches and pains, including back pain, on (01491) 578833.
