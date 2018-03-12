Avoid those fillings with tips and tricks

WOOD Lane Dentistry has been serving the Sonning, Henley and Caversham communities since 1969. This month we interview one of the most pivotal members of the team, our oral hygiene educator Maria Bean (pictured)

What is your role at Wood Lane Dentistry? I initially trained as a dental nurse and then went on to qualify as a dental health educator. My role has subsequently evolved as I am also the team’s treatment

co-ordinator. This means that I meet all new patients prior to their dental exam and discuss their needs and aspirations with regards to their dental treatment. After our consultation I hand the patient over to one of our dentists for their clinical examination. I am then on hand to answer any further questions if required.

What does your work as an oral hygiene educator involve? It is to help patients prevent dental problems. I will spend time helping them with their cleaning techniques, brushing, flossing, etc. I will also generally look at helping them modify their diet, if they so wish, with helpful tips on reducing their sugar intake and little tips and tricks to reduce their incidence of decay. Sugar-free chewing gum after meals is one such tip we often dispense. I am there as a support and not to judge, which I think patients really appreciate. This is very much in keeping with the ethos of all the clinicians here at the practice.

What brought you to Wood Lane Dentistry? I am local to the area, having lived in the village with my husband and having brought up my son here who, incidentally, is about to qualify as a dentist himself. I enjoy being involved with the community and I love the fact that we have been treating generations of the same families here since the practice opened nearly 50 years ago. Dentistry has changed dramatically over that time but the sense of friendship and community really hasn’t.

What are your special areas of interest? For me it is all about prevention. The less dentistry the better is our principal dentist’s philosophy and I can’t agree enough with him on that.

BONUS QUESTIONS

What sets Wood Lane apart from other places you have worked? The ethos of the practice. We aim to provide high quality dentistry and always put our patients first. The practice has the latest technology with 3D scanning and a Cone-Beam CT machine on site. I love the mix of old-fashioned personalised one to one care we are able to give and being able to utilise all this cutting-edge technology.

Who are your life heroes? I admire people who care for loved ones through life’s difficult times.

What do you do outside of dentistry? I swim and I enjoy going to the cinema.

What is the best bit about your job? Meeting different people and helping them through their patient journey at the practice.