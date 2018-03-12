A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
12/03/2018
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids. It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure.
As our patients will tell you, we are quite simply, the very best. And when it comes to your skin, why should you want to settle for less? For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989. Or visit us online at www. chilternmedical.co.uk
A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Making lifestyle changes has to be a gradual process
IF you are looking to make changes to your lifestyle/diet/wellbeing/health then it is a gradual ... [more]
Safe and supportive positions help achieve the right balance
PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity whether taken in a ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Qualified Nursery Practitioner
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Qualified Nursery Practitioner Level 2/3 or above Full-time Salary 15,500 – 18,000 Turville Forest School nursery is ...
Location Reading
CROSFIELDS SCHOOL JOB DESCRIPTION PRE-PREP CLASS TEACHER As a teacher at Crosfields you will be working as part of a ...
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Part-time Receptionist To start as soon as possible 13 + hours per week We are ...
Classified Advertisements