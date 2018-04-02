Personal trainer wants you to put yourself front and centre

IZZY Bradshaw is a level three personal trainer, studio cycling and group class instructor who would love to help you with your fitness and nutrition goals — whether you are new to exercise or if you need a motivational push.

Prior to becoming a personal trainer Izzy commuted to London for 10 years, as a director for a large corporate property firm.

However, after the birth of her son in 2016 she decided to become a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Fitness and nutrition have always been a passion of Izzy’s, so this was a logical step for her, having been an accomplished gymnast, and hurdler in previous years.

Izzy’s favourite type of workouts are circuits, high intensity intervals, kettlebells and strength training.

Izzy’s vision is to make Fitness accessible for all people no matter what their circumstances.

There are many reasons we often don’t enjoy exercise and Izzy wants to change this, by finding ways to make it enjoyable for each client.

Everyone can benefit from a dedicated fitness and nutrition programme and Izzy can help find a way to make this work for you — no matter what your time constraints.

For mothers, and mothers to be, Izzy appreciates fitness and nutrition are often bottom of the list of things to do.

It’s important to put yourself front and centre, even if it’s for one hour a week. Izzy will help every step of the way!

For more information, call Izzy on 07927 735985 or email izzybpt@gmail.com

If you want to learn more about Izzy, please visit www.thefitnessrabbit.co.uk or find her on Instagram @thefitnessrabbit