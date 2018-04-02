Personal trainer wants you to put yourself front and centre
IZZY Bradshaw is a level three personal trainer, studio cycling and group class instructor who ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
02/04/2018
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic. Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on back
• Lumpy legs
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.
It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.
This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring. There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok, and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
Male breast reduction is another treatment offered. The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring. To book a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Personal trainer wants you to put yourself front and centre
IZZY Bradshaw is a level three personal trainer, studio cycling and group class instructor who ... [more]
Let us help you achieve the body you want
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic. Imagine what life ... [more]
Heartfulness is now coming to Henley
HEARTFULNESS is registered worldwide as a free relaxation and meditation training service provided ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a ...
Curriculum Director – English and Maths
Location MAIDENHEAD
£40,000 – £48,000 pa We are seeking an inspirational and experienced individual to help lead our English and Maths ...
Location Henley on Thames
An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company ...