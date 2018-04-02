Heartfulness is now coming to Henley

HEARTFULNESS is registered worldwide as a free relaxation and meditation training service provided by the Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM).

SRCM was registered in India in 1945. The mission is considered a

non-profit spiritual organisation in India and in all the countries where it is registered. It is now present in 90 countries spread over all continents.

SRCM is registered as an NGO (non-governmental organisation) with the United Nations’ Department of Public Information and works with them towards world peace through individual transformation.

Heartfulness is offered for anyone to sample the relaxation and meditation technique for their own purposes, without any conditions or costs. It is a simple and effective system which can be easily integrated into our daily lives.

With all the recent published benefits of regular meditation including physical, mental capacity, empathy and sense of wellbeing, many UK institutions have taken it up including schools, colleges, medical centres, small and large businesses, councils, police and defence.

Heartfulness has now come to Henley, so why not try it out?

Sessions take place from 10am to 10.30am each Sunday from April 8 at the Henley Practice based at the Oast House in Greys Road car park.

For more information, email Chris Page at chris.chrisnteresa@gmail.com or visit www.heartfulness.uk