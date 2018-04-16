We are passionate about prevention

What is your role at Wood Lane Dentistry? I am the head dentist and my role is to create the right culture within the team and to set the standards and expectations. I have a specialist interest in restorative dentistry and so I treat patients who require complex dentistry particularly with implants and root canal treatment.

What brought you to Wood Lane Dentistry? I joined the practice in 2002 as a temporary appointment and then fell in love with the village and the wonderful community and ended up staying.

What sets Wood Lane apart from other places you have worked? We believe passionately in prevention. We measure our success by how little “dentistry” we need to do and not how many fillings we do. This is much nicer for patients and is a much more enjoyable way to work for the dental staff as well.

Where treatment is needed we aim to provide high-quality dentistry and always put our patients first. The practice has the latest technology with 3D scanning and a Cone-Beam CT machine on site.

I love the mix of personalised one-to-one care we are able to give and being able to utilise all this cutting-edge technology.

What are your special areas of interest? Most of my work involves replacing missing teeth with implants or saving infected teeth with pain free endodontic techniques.

I have also built up an expertise in rebuilding broken and worn down teeth using a non-drilling technique.

Who are your life heroes? I admired Nelson Mandela for his ability to forgive despite all he suffered and his pragmatism in working for a solution that would endure.

What do you do outside of dentistry? I am a dad with two young boys and much of my free time is spent ferrying them around to their various clubs and activities.

I have a keen interest in history and travelling and where I can I try and combine the two.

If you were not a dentist what would you do? I would love to have been a historian. Perhaps something to plan into retirement?

What is the best bit about your job? I love having the opportunity to change peoples lives with things such as implants and giving back people the smiles they thought they had long lost.

I also love working with a team of people that really care about what they do and care about customer service as well as clinical excellence.

