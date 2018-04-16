Tai Chi exercise can enhance mobility and reduces stress

IT has been shown time and again that there is no substitute for exercise when it comes to good health.

As we get older though hard exercise can be draining, and we may feel that most exercise choices are just too demanding.

Tai Chi exercise is performed in the most pleasurable and effortless way possible avoiding undue stress and strain. In fact, if you experience discomfort you are probably doing something wrong.

Even so, research has shown that Tai Chi is of extraordinary benefit to both body and mind. Tai Chi exercise can enhance flexibility, mobility, balance, strength, blood circulation, lung functioning and much more besides. It is meditation in movement which calms and strengthens the mind, the perfect antidote to stress.

In partnership with Oxfordshire County Council Skills and Learning Agency, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the over 50s in Henley at the YMCA Hall, Lawson Road on Thursdays 11.15am to 12.45pm from April 19.

Classes are also running in Wallingford, Watlington, Warborough and Steventon. For more information, contact the tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696, email taichialan@gmail.com or visit www.threetreasurestaiji

.co.uk