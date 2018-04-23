Why the first consultation is so important

Cosmetic surgery is so much more than a nip and a tuck. It’s a journey of self-discovery and a realisation that one size certainly does not fit all, says consultant plastic surgeon TITUS ADAMS

THE initial consultation is probably the most important part of the cosmetic surgery procedure for me and for my patients. It is the start of the journey, where the trust is built; where any potential patients can make an informed choice about the type of surgery, the surgeon and the choice of hospital.

It’s at the consultation stage where I really get to know the patient; where we explore exactly what the patient wants to get out of the surgery and why. Self-esteem and self-confidence, or the lack of, play a considerable role in how we feel about ourselves; so it’s my responsibility to make the judgement on whether cosmetic surgery is the right course of action for that person on both a physical and emotional level.

Once surgery has been agreed, the next stage is about equipping my patients with as much knowledge as possible, Making sure they understand the procedure and the results. For example, someone may request a boob job, thinking they need a breast augmentation, whereas what they actually need is a mastopexy — two very different procedures, with one using implants to enhance the size of the breasts, while the other lifts the breast to restore a more youthful appearance.

It is also important that I make my patients feel totally at ease during the consultation process, as this is where I will help them make decisions on the physical results of surgery, such as the size and shape of breast implants. And while each patient is unique, the care, advice and treatment I endeavour to provide will always be of the highest quality for all of my patients.

