Come and get taste of bowling at club

SHIPLAKE Village Bowling Club will be holding a taster day on Sunday (April 29) from 10.30am to 4.30pm and an open evening on Friday, May 11, from 5.30pm to dusk.

Come join us and give bowling a try at our friendly club. It’s good for gentle exercise or a more competitive game can be had. Everyone is welcome — from complete beginners to experienced bowlers.

You can try your hand at bowling on the day. We ask that flat-soled shoes such as trainers be worn, but all other equipment will be supplied. Refreshments will be available and there is and free car parking. A warm welcome is assured.

For more information, call Clare on 0118 954 5808.

About Shiplake Village Bowling Club

SHIPLAKE Village Bowling Club was established in 1920 and is situated behind Shiplake Memorial Hall — giving it the benefit of ample free car parking.

The clubhouse is well equipped and has the benefit of a low-priced bar, while the bowling green is the pride of the club.

Shiplake are 2017 cup holders of the Oddfellows Triples League and Plomer Cup.

Members enjoy playing club competitions and friendly games against local clubs.

Our men also play in the Oxfordshire Bowls League while our ladies play in both county and local competitions. Some members, past and present, represent Oxfordshire in national competitions.

We are a family friendly club who welcome young and old to play this gentle game while at the same time spending time outdoors in the summer months keeping fit.

During the off-season the club provides a varied programme of social activities for its members within the clubhouse.

For more information please call Clare on 0118 954 5808 or clare.gutteridge@ntlworld.com