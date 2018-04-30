Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Journalist gives dentist a glowing review

Journalist gives dentist a glowing review

HENLEY dentist Dr Sameer Patel has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading dentists by national newspaper and magazine journalist Sarah Vine.

Sameer, from the Blandy House Dental Practice in Hart Street, treated Sarah over the course of two years to address serious decay, enamel erosion and replace fillings and carry out restorative dentistry.

The extensive course of treatment was reviewed in the prestigious Tatler Beauty & Cosmetic Surgery 2018 — renowned as the leading guide to cosmetic doctors in the UK.

The review sums up Sameer’s preventative and comprehensive approach to dentistry, along with his warm and good-humoured nature. Sameer says: “I’m so thrilled to have been featured in this luxury publication and to be recognised for my work and the work of my team.

“My approach is that dentistry should be minimally invasive and achieve a very natural look.

“My Henley clients know I don’t want their teeth to look too perfect or too white — that’s just not natural. It’s more about great dental health and making the best of your natural smile. As in Sarah’s case, it’s not always an easy journey, but it often has a transformative effect on the individual inside and out and that’s what makes this career so rewarding.”

At Blandy House, Sameer works in partnership with specialist teams on multidisciplinary cases. He believes in long term preventative dental health and lives locally with his wife and three children.

For more information or to book an appointment, call (01491) 573112 or visit www.blandyhouse.com

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

General Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Christ Church Community Centre in Henley is looking for a fit and enthusiastic General Assistant to join our small ...

 

Admin Assistant

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as possible 20 hours ...

 

Cricket Teacher

Location READING

CRICKET PROFESSIONAL September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33