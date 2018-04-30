Journalist gives dentist a glowing review

HENLEY dentist Dr Sameer Patel has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading dentists by national newspaper and magazine journalist Sarah Vine.

Sameer, from the Blandy House Dental Practice in Hart Street, treated Sarah over the course of two years to address serious decay, enamel erosion and replace fillings and carry out restorative dentistry.

The extensive course of treatment was reviewed in the prestigious Tatler Beauty & Cosmetic Surgery 2018 — renowned as the leading guide to cosmetic doctors in the UK.

The review sums up Sameer’s preventative and comprehensive approach to dentistry, along with his warm and good-humoured nature. Sameer says: “I’m so thrilled to have been featured in this luxury publication and to be recognised for my work and the work of my team.

“My approach is that dentistry should be minimally invasive and achieve a very natural look.

“My Henley clients know I don’t want their teeth to look too perfect or too white — that’s just not natural. It’s more about great dental health and making the best of your natural smile. As in Sarah’s case, it’s not always an easy journey, but it often has a transformative effect on the individual inside and out and that’s what makes this career so rewarding.”

At Blandy House, Sameer works in partnership with specialist teams on multidisciplinary cases. He believes in long term preventative dental health and lives locally with his wife and three children.

For more information or to book an appointment, call (01491) 573112 or visit www.blandyhouse.com