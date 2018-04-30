Book now for community and wellbeing festival

OM & BASS FEST is a community-orientated yoga, wellbeing and reggae festival set in 55 acres of beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

With more than seven different arenas hosting workshops in a huge array of activities spanning global cultures for all abilities and ages in yoga, dance, martial arts, meditation, crafts and talks. All workshops are included in the ticket price.

All tickets include free parking, free showers and free camping. It is also free for kids under 12, making it accessible for those of us on low incomes, with families, or on benefits. Yoga and wellbeing should not cost us the earth.

The music is solely reggae, which is soulful, spiritual, deep, fun, uplifting and couldn’t be a better combination with yoga and wellbeing.

The diversity in the ticket holders, performers, teachers and team members is what really makes this festival.

Our team members are of all ages and abilities, from all over the world, with a strong representation of the LGBT community. The festival has disabled access and facilities and offers concessions. Essence and ethos: there is no bar; the food is vegan, cheap and ethical, and it’s a no-plastic site, while the loos are compostable and the showers are eco- and wood fire-heated.

All teachers freely volunteer, keeping festival tickets under half the price of comparable events. It is a down-to-earth grass roots community fun fest with so much to choose from, but also enough space to chill out should you wish.

Previously home to James Bond author Ian Fleming, and later Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull, Braziers Park is a rather remarkable venue.

The house and land is now in the hands of a community living there, with all the morals and ethics of living sustainably, in harmony with the earth.

Early bird tickets are £115 for three days, two nights, with unlimited workshops and evening entertainment, free camping, free parking, free showers and free admission for kids.

For more information and to book, visit www.omandbass.co.uk