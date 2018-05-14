Reggae’s a perfect match for yoga and wellbeing

OM & BASS FEST is a community-orientated yoga, wellbeing and reggae festival set in 55 acres of beautiful Oxfordshire countryside.

With more than seven different arenas hosting 120 workshops in a huge array of activities spanning global cultures for all abilities and ages in yoga, dance, martial arts, meditation, crafts and talks. All workshops are included in the ticket price.

For more information and tickets go to www.omandbass.co.uk — there is currently £40 off the weekend ticket price.

The organisers were disheartened by the financial exclusivity of yoga and wellbeing festivals in the UK, being priced on average at £200 to £400 for the weekend.

It posed a serious question: can only well off people enjoy health and wellbeing? Surely not. And so, Om & Bass was born. An entirely inclusive festival in terms of age, ability, financial background, race, religion, sexual orientation and so on.

All tickets include free parking, free showers and free camping. It is also free for kids under 12, making it accessible for those of us on low incomes, with families, or on benefits. Yoga and wellbeing should not cost us the earth. Concessions are lovingly available.

We are extremely excited and honoured to have the incredible Deadly Hunta headlining the festival on the Saturday night. He is a Reading-based reggae artist who is an international sensation. His music is soulful, spiritual, deep, fun, uplifting, conscious and upholds the importance of equality, unity and “one love”. There couldn’t be a better combination with yoga and wellbeing.

The diversity of the ticket holders, performers, teachers and team members is what really makes this festival. Our team members are of all ages and abilities, from all over the world, with a strong representation of the LGBT community. The festival also has disabled access and facilities.

Early bird tickets are £125 for three days (two nights) with unlimited workshops and evening entertainment, free camping, free parking, free showers and with free admission for children.

After May 15 tickets will be priced £145 — and £165 from June 1. For more information and to book, visit www.omandbass.co.uk