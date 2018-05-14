New whitening treatment will leave you smiling

IF you dream of having bright white teeth this summer, Enlighten is the way to go.

Enlighten is a professional whitening treatment which guarantees a beautiful, bright and safe smile in two weeks. Unlike other whitening systems Enlighten uses a combination of at-home and in-chair treatment to give you the best results.

Enlighten offers the following benefits to patients:

• Guaranteed teeth whitening result — Enlighten is guaranteed to give you the whitest, natural brightest teeth shade possible. This is the only system currently available in the UK that can achieve the lightest tooth shade of B1.

• Safe — the whitening gel used is powerful but does not damage the tooth structure in any way, unlike many cheaper products used by illegally by non-dentists.

• Comfortable — custom-made whitening trays are used along with a special desensitising, enamel- strengthen tooth serum to prevent discomfort and sensitivity.

One of our very happy patients (see above) hailed “a huge difference from before and after — a simple, easy process with amazing results”. If you dream of having a new smile, book in now to see our certified Enlighten expert, Dr Kiran Shankla at Wood Lane Dentistry, for a free consultation.

There is £100 off when quoting the advert below.

For the best result we recommend having a dental check-up and hygiene visit prior to whitening. The offer ends on July 31.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 0118 972 2626 or visit www.woodlanedentistry.co.uk