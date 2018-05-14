New whitening treatment will leave you smiling

Ensure your head’s sitting comfortably
IS your head sitting comfortably? Gravity, poor posture, too much phone/tablet use, or a past ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
14/05/2018
IF you dream of having bright white teeth this summer, Enlighten is the way to go.
Enlighten is a professional whitening treatment which guarantees a beautiful, bright and safe smile in two weeks. Unlike other whitening systems Enlighten uses a combination of at-home and in-chair treatment to give you the best results.
Enlighten offers the following benefits to patients:
• Guaranteed teeth whitening result — Enlighten is guaranteed to give you the whitest, natural brightest teeth shade possible. This is the only system currently available in the UK that can achieve the lightest tooth shade of B1.
• Safe — the whitening gel used is powerful but does not damage the tooth structure in any way, unlike many cheaper products used by illegally by non-dentists.
• Comfortable — custom-made whitening trays are used along with a special desensitising, enamel- strengthen tooth serum to prevent discomfort and sensitivity.
One of our very happy patients (see above) hailed “a huge difference from before and after — a simple, easy process with amazing results”. If you dream of having a new smile, book in now to see our certified Enlighten expert, Dr Kiran Shankla at Wood Lane Dentistry, for a free consultation.
There is £100 off when quoting the advert below.
For the best result we recommend having a dental check-up and hygiene visit prior to whitening. The offer ends on July 31.
For more information or to book an appointment, call 0118 972 2626 or visit www.woodlanedentistry.co.uk
Ensure your head’s sitting comfortably
IS your head sitting comfortably? Gravity, poor posture, too much phone/tablet use, or a past ... [more]
Reggae’s a perfect match for yoga and wellbeing
OM & BASS FEST is a community-orientated yoga, wellbeing and reggae festival set in 55 acres of ... [more]
Safe and supportive positions help achieve the right balance
PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity whether taken in a ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: 5 days per week, 20 ...
Location Henley on Thames
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers and concrete line pump Category C (Class 2) ...
Location Henley on Thames
PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic person to assist in ...