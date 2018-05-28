‘Cosmetic surgery is a very personal choice, I find’

EARLIER this month the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) released their latest figures, which showed that over 28,000 cosmetic surgeries were carried out in 2017 in the UK.

Consultant plastic surgeon Titus Adams has been carrying out cosmetic surgeries for over 20 years.

Mr Adams splits his time between the Circle Hospital in Reading and Manor Hospital in Oxford, while also holding an NHS post at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

What do you find is the most popular cosmetic surgery? BAAPS recorded more than 8,000 breast augmentation operations in 2017. In line with these findings, I also carry out more breast augmentations than any other cosmetic surgery. This is followed a very close second by abdominoplasties — or tummy tucks as they’re more commonly known.

What is the main reason for someone opting for cosmetic surgery? Cosmetic surgery is a very personal choice, for individual reasons. The BAAPS figures show that women had 91 per cent of all cosmetic procedures last year. The majority of my patients are women, and for many it is about wanting to feel good again and getting back the body they once had prior to pregnancy.

How can you be sure someone is really ready for cosmetic surgery? Considering cosmetic surgery can be extremely daunting.

Although the patient may feel that mentally they have got to the point where they want to make a physical change, it can still be an extremely anxious time.

That’s why the consultation process is so important prior to surgery. It’s about building mutual trust and understanding and being able to explore all the issues — both emotional and physical — surrounding the desire for surgery.

So it’s not just a case of you turning up, performing the surgery and that’s the end of it?

Absolutely not. For me it’s about taking my patients on a journey and also taking care of them on that journey. I’m committed to delivering the highest quality of care, from the initial consultation through to surgery and beyond. I also want to ensure that they are as happy with the results as I am.