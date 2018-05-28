Monday, 28 May 2018

Brace yourself... straightening teeth need not involve metal brackets

INVISALIGN is the “invisible” way to straighten teeth without the metal or wires needed for braces, writes Dr Sameer Patel of Henley’s Blandy House Dental Practice.

Invisalign works by using aligners that look a little bit like a sports mouth guard but are a lot thinner and less noticeable. These aligners, which are made of clear, strong, medical grade, non-toxic plastic, are specifically moulded to your individual requirements and fit over your upper and lower teeth. This plastic is virtually invisible when worn, so no one will notice you’re having treatment.

These aligners are designed to gradually move your teeth into the desired position. Every two to three weeks you’ll be given a new set of aligners which build on the work of the previous ones. The length of treatment is dependent on the severity of individual cases. Treatment may vary from anywhere between six months to two years with an average treatment taking around 12 to 14 months.

The benefits of Invisalign are as follows:

Discreet treatment — Invisalign aligners are nearly invisible so you can straighten your teeth without anyone knowing. They’re also removable so you can eat and drink whatever you want during treatment.

Comfort — Invisalign aligners are comfortable to wear as there are no metal brackets or wires to cause mouth irritation. No metal or wires also means you spend less time in the orthodontist’s chair getting adjustments.

Easy to clean — traditional metal braces can make it difficult to floss and brush properly, which can cause decalcification. This can lead to unsightly marks on the teeth and possibly even decay. Because Invisalign aligners are removable, you can brush and floss normally.

Safer on teeth — when traditional metal braces are removed from teeth, this can sometimes cause some of the tooth’s enamel to be removed as well. Because Invisalign doesn’t involve using adhesive to bond brackets to teeth, enamel scouring is not an issue.

For more information or to book an appointment, call (01491) 573112 or visit www.blandyhouse.com

