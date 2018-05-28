Heads need to sit comfortably

IS your head sitting comfortably? Gravity, poor posture, too much phone/tablet use, or a past injury causing whiplash can all cause something called “forward head syndrome”.

This is where your chin protrudes forward in front of your shoulders and chest causing stress to your spinal cord and brain stem. A common side effect is a headache or migraine.

When your head is jutting abnormally forward it can add significant pressure to your cervical spine. Besides fatigue it can cause impaired lung capacity, reduced vitality, chronic pain and poor digestion.

How can you feel better? It’s crucial you sit back, supported by your chair, with your shoulders relaxed and level, your feet flat on the ground, and your body weight equally distributed across both hips.

A straight spine is essential as chronic slouching can affect the discs between the vertebrae and may cause them to bulge or worse.

Try to walk around every 40 minutes and stretch your back and legs. Be conscious about the way your body is moving. Give us a call and have regular maintenance treatments to ensure your spine, pelvis and legs are working correctly to help your body function at its best.

We can recommend simple stretches and exercises to keep up the good work at home.

