Support your mind and body with reiki

REIKI (pronounced ray-key) is a gentle yet powerful hands-on healing treatment, working deeply on every level — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Reiki can aid relaxation and restore vitality.

It can also help alleviate many symptoms including anxiety, stress, grief, physical pain, and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

It also boosts self-confidence, mental clarity and promotes an all-round sense of wellbeing.

As well as offering reiki treatments, Rebecca Dobson of GetCalmer is an established reiki master teacher.

She will be teaching Reiki Level Two on the weekend of June 30 and July 1 and Reiki Level One in September, so you too can experience the full benefits of the reiki energy and be able to practise on yourself, family and friends with fantastic results.

A standard reiki treatment is one hour and costs £45. A perfect treatment suitable for everybody, including children, babies, pregnant women and the terminally ill. One client, N Cocker, said: “Reiki is a very powerful healing energy and coupled with Rebecca’s gift of insight and intuition makes for an enlightening experience.”

Treatments are held at Rebecca’s home in Henley, with weekend courses being held at the beautiful location of St Katherine’s, Parmoor.

For more information on treatments and courses, email rebecca@getcalmer.com, call 07815 615803 or visit www.getcalmer.com