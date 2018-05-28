Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Support your mind and body with reiki

Support your mind and body with reiki

REIKI (pronounced ray-key) is a gentle yet powerful hands-on healing treatment, working deeply on every level — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Reiki can aid relaxation and restore vitality.

It can also help alleviate many symptoms including anxiety, stress, grief, physical pain, and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

It also boosts self-confidence, mental clarity and promotes an all-round sense of wellbeing.

As well as offering reiki treatments, Rebecca Dobson of GetCalmer is an established reiki master teacher.

She will be teaching Reiki Level Two on the weekend of June 30 and July 1 and Reiki Level One in September, so you too can experience the full benefits of the reiki energy and be able to practise on yourself, family and friends with fantastic results.

A standard reiki treatment is one hour and costs £45. A perfect treatment suitable for everybody, including children, babies, pregnant women and the terminally ill. One client, N Cocker, said: “Reiki is a very powerful healing energy and coupled with Rebecca’s gift of insight and intuition makes for an enlightening experience.”

Treatments are held at Rebecca’s home in Henley, with weekend courses being held at the beautiful location of St Katherine’s, Parmoor.

For more information on treatments and courses, email rebecca@getcalmer.com, call 07815 615803 or visit www.getcalmer.com

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

HR Manager

Location Wallingford

HR Manager (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit a highly motivated HR Manager with ...

 

Sports Science Graduates

Location Wallingford

Sports Science Graduates (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit two highly motivated and ...

 

TBC

Location Henley-on-Thames

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33