Understanding the rights and wrongs of lifting

“LIFT on three... one, two, OUCH!”

Improper lifting is a common cause of many types of back injuries, with twisting and turning while lifting doing the most damage.

Whether you’re helping a friend move house or picking up something at work, most of us lift things incorrectly.

The next time you lift something heavy, remember not to bend over with your knees locked. Instead place your feet so they are under your hips, bend your knees, or form a tripod by placing one knee on the ground, with the item you’re lifting close to your body. Lift the weight up by straightening both legs and keeping your back straight. However, remember that longstanding problems can be set off by bending down to pick up a newspaper, so make sure you keep your body correctly adjusted by your chiropractor.

