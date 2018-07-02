Twenty per cent off pilates workshop for readers

THE active social media users among us may have noticed Nubodi Pilates’ presence on Facebook and Instagram recently, with exciting video clips from their high octane classes, the sweaty (and happy) faces of Nubodi Pilates’ clients, wellbeing inspiration and all things Reformer Pilates.

The easily accessible, modern studio has gained unprecedented interest of late, due to the demand for a new and exciting exercise class in Henley and the outstanding results Nubodi Pilates’ clients have gained.

We recently spoke to Annie, a Henley resident who shared her story with us as follows...

“After having my second child, my body changed in ways which kicked my confidence and left me with a recurring lower back pain.

“Then I heard about Nubodi Pilates through a friend and thought I’d give it a try.

“I already enjoyed regular yoga classes and wanted to challenge my body in a way which didn’t involve exhausting boot camp-style classes.

“I started off with a Beginner Workshop, which was a great way for me to try the classes without any obligation but also for Carine and the Nubodi team to assess my capabilities, posture and injuries.

“After the first session I was hooked! I have been attending Nubodi Pilates classes since December and have lost two stone, five inches off my waist, my confidence is restored and most importantly my whole body feels stronger.

“My lower back pain is now a distant memory. Nubodi Pilates classes have focussed on strengthening my core and gluteus muscles, which has been key in supporting and rehabilitating my spine.

I would recommend Nubodi Pilates classes to anyone who wants to restore their confidence, improve athletic performance and have the best fun while exercising!”

Nubodi Pilates is offering Henley Standard readers 20 per cent off a Beginner Workshop, giving you a chance to try the new exercise craze taking Henley by storm.

The session is one and a half hours long and gives you a flavour of the exciting and challenging classes on offer at the studio above No Limits gym in Henley.

To book your place, call Carine Moffett on 07957 982502 or email her on carinemoffett@gmail.com