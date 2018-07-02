Hip patient celebrates by holidaying in the Alps!

A PATIENT of Professor Ali Ghoz has recently celebrated the success of her operation — by climbing the Alps, writes Amanda Stewart.

Professor Ghoz is a leading consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon with clinics in London and Reading.

A specialist in top hip and knee surgery with a particular interest in revision hip and knee surgery, he is one of only a handful of surgeons in the country who offers computer-aided

top-level precision surgery.

Monica Hills, 85, a keen walker who lives in Earley, recognised the signs of hip trauma as the pain was similar to the pain that she had endured in both her knees before she’d eventually had those replaced. Mr Ghoz, who also trains military surgeons, met Monica in May earlier this year and she explained that she was “desperate” to be pain-free and was, perhaps a little unusually, keen to climb the Alps in October.

Professor Ghoz said: “I assessed her and spent time with her and counselled her about options of treatment. I replaced her hip using the ‘Exeter Hip’ through a minimally invasive approach. She did very well. She was pain-free and back walking independently in less than six weeks. She was going to be able to climb that mountain!”

Monica was in hospital for only two nights and has since written with special thanks to the professor and staff at Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading, as she cannot believe how quickly she was pain-free and the short length of her recovery period.

“It was quite remarkable and I really agreed to this interview as I wanted to let all of my friends and others know of this minimally invasive procedure,” says Monica.

A modest Professor Ghoz admits to hitting the headlines last year when he saved retired cleaner Jacqueline Baxter’s leg from amputation.

Prior to Professor Ghoz operating, Mrs Baxter had been told that she would lose her leg.

Mr Ghoz admitted that he gains a high level of satisfaction when seeing a patient back walking normally again and potentially saving a limb has to be the most motivating and satisfying reasons for the sort of specialised surgery he is known for.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, call Professor Ghoz’s PA Jenni Smith on 07858 327872. Alternatively, contact him via www.professoralighoz.co.uk