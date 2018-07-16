Barbers are growing fast - and still a cut above!

ASHLEY GILES, the owner of AKG Men’s Grooming, has expanded!

Due to his success over the years, Ashley has upgraded the barber shop by making it larger with new furniture, a television to enjoy whilst having your hair cut or waiting on the comfortable sofa to be seen, and also employing new staff members.

Emily Porter, who has recently joined Ashley, has a wealth of experience under her belt, with a background in hairdressing and barbering going back years.

Emily has a history of working with Ashley in the past and brings her unique trade to AKG and is looking forward to continued success.

Other staff member, John, prides himself on his level of experience and his ability to work his barbering magic on the older generation. OAPs should ask for John to tackle their hair in order to see his expertise in this area.

Ashley himself is a local barber and has been working in Henley for the past 10 years, specialising in skin fades and beard trims.

He has successfully built up AKG Barbers in the last several years, earning himself a fantastic reputation in the Henley area and therefore the ability to expand.

Parking couldn’t be easier at AKG as it’s free and there’s plenty of it!

Opening times are 9am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am to 7.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 7am to 3pm on Saturdays (which are walk-ins only).

You can book online at www.akgmensgrooming.com or call on 07879 557242 for an appointment.