Monday, 16 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safe and supportive positions offer right balance

Safe and supportive positions offer right balance

PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity whether taken in a group or as a private session.

Pilates is an excellent way to gain some quality “you” time, a chance to unwind, to concentrate on yourself and your body for an hour each week. The process helps you feel better in yourself, more poised, more toned and more flexible.

The balanced exercises help develop the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles.

“I love watching how clients progress and change as the term goes on,” says owner Alyth Yealland. “The results speak for themselves. We work hard but we also have fun.”

Pilates helps prevent injuries and aids sports performance. Positions are safe and supportive. All ages are taught from five to over 80. Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention.

Benefits also include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality, which helps lymph drainage and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, arthritis, breathing, falls prevention and hip and knee replacements and sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. There is a free group matwork taster and beginners are welcome.

For more information, contact Alyth Yealland on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

Trainee Accountant

Location Pangbourne

Trainee Accountant Trainee Accountant within a Professional Accounting Practice required. Role: Trainee Accountant ...

 

Office Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

Office Administrator Required to assist Solicitors in central Henley Duties to include; external and internal post ...

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to ...

 

Classified Advertisements

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33