HEADACHES! Everyone gets a headache. Some are dull, others throbbing. Some occur on one side only, others produce nausea or light and sound sensitivity. Common, yes. Normal, no!

The three most common types of headaches are:

• Tension headaches caused by muscular tension in the head, neck or shoulders as a result of emotional stress. These can become constant when tightened muscles fail to relax.

• Migraine headaches may be triggered by certain foods, smoke, wine, weather, stress or hormonal changes. These tend to be more common in women than men.

• Cervicogenic (from the neck) headaches, often resulting from whiplash, poor posture or structural and functional changes to the neck and shoulders, which frequently produce pain in the forehead or behind the eyes.

Many people can find relief from chronic headaches when they begin chiropractic care. It’s a chiropractor’s goal to discover underlying spinal issues in patients that might be causing headaches, including subtle misalignments, loss of a proper cervical curve, or the effects of long-standing spinal decay.

Indian head massage is also very therapeutic to those suffering headaches. This relaxing massage uses a variety of pressures and techniques on the muscles of the upper back, shoulders, neck, scalp and face.

